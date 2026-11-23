Winston Taylor Promotes 23 To Partner After Merger
By Ashish Sareen ( November 23, 2026, 8:34 PM GMT) -- Winston Taylor said Monday it has promoted 23 lawyers to its partnership in its first promotions round as a combined firm since the merger between Winston & Strawn LLP and Taylor Wessing's U.K.-led business went live at the start of June....
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