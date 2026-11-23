By Al Barbarino ( November 23, 2026, 10:02 AM EST) -- Cloud-based cybersecurity company CrowdStrike said Monday it has agreed to acquire Zscaler in an all-stock deal that values Zscaler at about $43.9 billion, with Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP advising CrowdStrike and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC advising Zscaler....
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