Ex-Manager Says Weed Cos. Owe $200K Settlement Payment
By Jonathan Capriel ( November 23, 2026, 8:34 PM EST) -- The former manager of a Los Angeles cannabis company is suing two entities claiming they failed to pay him the final portion of a half-million-dollar settlement that ended a dispute in which he claimed he was wrongfully ousted and the businesses accused him of embezzlement and taking control of their operations with "hired street thugs."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.