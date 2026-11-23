By Clara Geoghegan ( November 23, 2026, 1:56 PM EST) -- Optimum Communications asked Monday for a 30-day pause in New York federal court litigation to pursue settlement talks with Apollo, Ares, BlackRock and other major financial companies over claims they colluded to thwart the cable and internet provider's debt refinance efforts....
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