Atlanta Fed Worker Says Flagging Race Bias Got Him Fired
By David Aaro ( November 23, 2026, 6:37 PM EST) -- A former administrative director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta is accusing the financial institution of firing him after he filed an internal complaint claiming workers were paid and treated differently based on their race. ...
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