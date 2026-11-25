By Jonathan Capriel ( November 25, 2026, 5:43 PM EST) -- A blind consumer has hit the owner of the Snoop Dogg-branded dispensary in Los Angeles with a discrimination and privacy violation lawsuit, claiming in state court that its website is both inaccessible to the visually impaired and surreptitiously taking his personal data....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.