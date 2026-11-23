By Danielle Ferguson ( November 23, 2026, 3:22 PM EST) -- The owner of a Chicago-area warehouse told an Illinois federal court that insurers wrongfully denied coverage for more than $1.8 million in losses from vandalism to the property by claiming it was vacant, saying the insurers knew about the building's condition when it was added to the policy....
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