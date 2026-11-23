By Britain Eakin ( November 23, 2026, 5:50 PM EST) -- Badar Khan Suri urged the U.S. Supreme Court to deny the Trump administration's bid to make noncitizens wait until their immigration proceedings conclude to challenge the constitutionality of their detention, arguing that nothing strips federal courts of authority to weigh such challenges....
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