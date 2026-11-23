By Isaac Monterose ( November 23, 2026, 6:29 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge tossed a proposed EB-5 investment fraud class action that accuses a Washington resident and several other parties of defrauding investors out of more than $100 million, ruling that the presiding court lacks subject matter jurisdiction for the claims....
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