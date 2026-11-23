Law360 (November 23, 2026, 9:35 PM EST) --
The city of New Haven, Connecticut, has reached a total of $30 million in settlements to end a pair of lawsuits alleging its police department coerced witnesses into falsely accusing two men of murdering a bodega owner, leading to their wrongful imprisonment for decades.
Under the deals reached in two cases in the District of Connecticut, George Gould will receive $18 million and the estate of Ronald Taylor — who died in 2011 — is owed $12 million, according to a statement Friday from their attorneys at Neufeld Scheck Brustin Hoffmann & Freudenberger LLP
. Gould and Taylor were convicted of the 1993 murder of Eugenia Vega after a witness who was suffering from heroin withdrawal implicated them in an effort to end a police interrogation, their federal complaints said.
Gould and Taylor's widow, Mary Murphy-Taylor, alleged that even though the witness knew nothing of the crime, police secured a false statement by promising to buy her heroin. Two officers then drove her to a heroin dealer and gave her cash, the plaintiffs said.
Police also coerced a witness who was on probation and had open warrants into falsely claiming she saw two Black men in the store, threatening to arrest her for the murder unless she adopted that story, the complaints alleged.
Gould and Taylor were released in 2010 "on grounds of actual innocence," but Taylor died soon after and Gould was returned to prison when the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled the habeas court misapplied the actual innocence standard, according to the plaintiffs.
In 2021, Gould's sentence was modified to 26 years and he was released the following day, his lawsuit said. The move came after FBI
agents interviewed relatives of the alleged true perpetrator, who claimed he had confessed, Gould said.
New Haven contended the suits were untimely and barred by various forms of governmental immunity.
The case dockets show the parties met for a settlement conference with U.S. Magistrate Judge S. Dave Vatti on Nov. 13.
According to Neufeld Scheck, the $18 million deal with Gould is the largest individual wrongful conviction settlement in Connecticut history.
The settlement is the latest in a string of multimillion-dollar resolutions to lawsuits brought against New Haven by exonerees.
On Oct. 16, New Haven agreed to pay $16.5 million to resolve
a suit brought by Adam Carmon, who said he was wrongly imprisoned for 29 years for a shooting that left an infant dead and a grandmother paralyzed. U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall had denied summary judgment to two detectives and largely denied New Haven's bid, finding that a jury could conclude the police department had a widespread practice of fabricating evidence in the early 1990s.
Vernon Horn and Marquis Jackson, who said they were wrongly convicted of murder and armed robbery for a fatal shooting at a deli in 1999, settled
federal cases against the city for $15.25 million each in August.
In May, a federal jury awarded
$38 million to Stefon Morant, who spent 21 years in prison for two shootings he denied committing, and found New Haven engaged in a "widespread practice or custom" of suppressing evidence that was favorable to criminal defendants. Morant's co-defendant Scott Lewis served nearly 20 years and reached a $9.5 million settlement with New Haven in 2017 after succeeding in a federal habeas corpus case.
An attorney for Gould and Taylor's estate, Nick Brustin of Neufeld Scheck, said the Morant verdict caused the city to "come to its senses" and strike a deal.
"We are grateful for some closure for our clients, but this monetary award is too little too late," Brustin said. "The city's suppression of key exonerating evidence, among other misconduct, led to the devastation of two families. Mr. Gould spent over 26 years wrongfully incarcerated, and after over 16 years wrongfully incarcerated, Mr. Taylor died in 2011 of cancer he developed in prison and was never able to see his name cleared."
Gould said he is "relieved" the case is over.
"However, no amount of money could make up for the decades I spent wrongfully incarcerated," he said in a statement Friday. "My hope is that my case causes the New Haven Police Department to examine its current practices and ensure that no one else ever has to endure a wrongful conviction."
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker's office said Friday that the settlements require probate court approval and the blessing of the city's Litigation Settlement Committee. The office's statement noted that Gould received $6.7 million in April 2025 after filing a claim with the state claims commissioner.
Elicker said the city is "deeply sorry for the decades of pain and suffering" the two men endured.
"Mr. Gould and Mr. Taylor spent years of their lives in jail for crimes they did not commit," Elicker said. "The city, the state and the courts all failed them, and it took over 30 years for them and their families to clear their names."
He said the cases "do not involve the New Haven Police Department of today" but rather "address the injustices of the past."
Gould and Murphy-Taylor are represented by Nick Brustin, Anna Benvenutti Hoffmann, Emma Freudenberger, Grace Paras and Hayley Bork of Neufeld Scheck Brustin Hoffmann & Freudenberger LLP.
New Haven is represented by Tadhg Dooley and Daniel Passeser of Wiggin and Dana LLP
.
The cases are Gould v. City of New Haven et al., case number 3:25-cv-00934
, and Murphy-Taylor v. City of New Haven et al., case number 3:25-cv-00935
, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut
.
--Additional reporting by Aaron Keller. Editing by Janice Carter Brown.
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