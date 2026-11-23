SpaceX Sued By States Over Grok's AI-Made Sexualized Pics
By Dorothy Atkins ( November 23, 2026, 7:35 PM EST) -- The Oregon and Virginia attorneys general sued SpaceX on Monday, accusing Elon Musk's company of violating state consumer protection laws by quickly rolling out its AI chatbot Grok without industry-standard safeguards and allowing users to generate child sexual abuse material and nonconsensual sexualized images of real people....
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