By Jack McLoone ( November 23, 2026, 4:49 PM EST) -- While the volume of restrictive trade measures like tariffs set by Group of 20 nations hit a record high in the first half of 2026, an even larger increase in trade facilitation measures has helped keep global trade flowing, the World Trade Organization said....
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