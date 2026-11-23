By Grace Elletson ( November 23, 2026, 4:06 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge tossed a former community college employee's suit claiming he was fired for taking leave from work, ruling he couldn't overcome the school's arguments that his lackluster performance and recurring tardiness drove his termination, not bias....
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