By Jay Myers ( November 25, 2026, 12:39 PM EST) -- Jason Allen's pending lawsuit against the U.S. Copyright Office, Allen v. Perlmutter, presents a challenge to the office's approach to works created with the help of artificial intelligence. The parties have filed cross-motions for summary judgment, setting the stage for a decision that could have far-reaching implications for the protection and registration of AI-assisted works....
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