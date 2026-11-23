Fed. Circ. Revives Contractor's Suit Over Vax Mandate Costs
By Ganesh Setty ( November 23, 2026, 9:47 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit revived a joint venture's lawsuit against the federal government seeking damages for an ultimately rescinded requirement that its subcontractors' workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, finding Monday the joint venture sufficiently alleged a constructive change to its roughly $840 million construction contract....
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