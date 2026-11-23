DC Circ. Tees Up Google, Meta Cases For January Arguments
By Matthew Perlman ( November 23, 2026, 4:59 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit has scheduled oral arguments in January for appeals in the government's monopolization case over Google's search dominance and the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust case targeting Meta Platforms....
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