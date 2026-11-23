By Elliot Weld ( November 23, 2026, 6:05 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge on Monday refused to let Designer Brands Inc. and DSW Shoe Warehouse out of a suit accusing them of copyright infringement by using music in their social media posts without permission, rejecting arguments that the group of music companies suing should have named a Canadian affiliate in the suit....
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