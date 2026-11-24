By Matthew Santoni ( November 24, 2026, 4:24 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania's top election official and a trio of voting rights groups urged the Third Circuit to join a "chorus" of courts denying the U.S. Department of Justice's demands for voters' driver's license numbers and Social Security numbers, arguing in briefs that the DOJ's request wasn't authorized by the Civil Rights Act....
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