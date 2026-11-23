By Aislinn Keely ( November 23, 2026, 9:15 PM EST) -- The Chicago Mercantile Exchange has accused the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission of "blindly assenting" to Kalshi's plans to list bitcoin perpetual contracts, urging a federal judge to overturn the approval on summary judgment, while the agency argued in a competing motion that CME hasn't been harmed by the decision....
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