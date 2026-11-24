By Jonathan Capriel ( November 24, 2026, 9:35 PM EST) -- The University of Chicago Medical Center must prepare for a second trial on claims it failed to treat an infant's pneumonia, resulting in his death one day after being discharged, an Illinois appeals court ruled, agreeing the jury was tainted by "speculative and prejudicial" claims that marijuana smoke was the killer....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.