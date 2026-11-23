By Rachel Konieczny ( November 23, 2026, 8:19 PM EST) -- A Jack in the Box franchisee has sued a Colorado-based recruitment platform, saying it exposed the fast food restaurant operator to a proposed class action lawsuit by failing to provide certain wage information required for job listings in Washington state. ...
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