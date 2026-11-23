By Emlyn Cameron ( November 23, 2026, 6:06 PM EST) -- The ex-CEO of Tricolor can suppress some evidence seized during searches of his communications but cannot prevent all the evidence from being used to support the government's accusations that he deceived lenders and investors about the subprime auto lender's assets before its bankruptcy, a New York federal judge has ruled....
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