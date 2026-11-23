By Bonnie Eslinger ( November 23, 2026, 7:53 PM EST) -- New York State's highest court ruled in a split decision Monday that Meta, Google and other tech companies do not have to face claims seeking to hold them liable for the acts of a white supremacist gunman who killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo grocery store in 2022....
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