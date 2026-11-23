By Ben Zigterman ( November 23, 2026, 6:48 PM EST) -- The official committee of unsecured creditors for LIV Golf said it does not support the professional golf league's Chapter 11 liquidation plan in its current form, arguing it only benefits directors and officers as well as the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia....
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