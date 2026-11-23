Edward Jones To Pay $22.75M In Gender Pay Gap Suit
By MJ Koo ( November 23, 2026, 3:42 PM EST) -- Edward Jones has agreed to pay $22.75 million to settle claims in Illinois federal court that the financial services firm paid women in its home office less than men after using job applicants' prior salaries and pay expectations to set compensation....
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