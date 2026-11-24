By Kevin Pinner ( November 24, 2026, 12:45 PM EST) -- The United Kingdom's taxpayers held over £1 trillion ($1.3 trillion) in tax havens in 2024 based on HM Revenue & Customs data, yet the tax authority is collecting only a fraction of the unpaid taxes it estimates are stashed offshore, TaxWatch UK said in a report....
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