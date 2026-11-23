By Ivan Moreno ( November 23, 2026, 6:07 PM EST) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. has asked a New York federal judge to enter case-ending sanctions against a group of pharmacy owners and their businesses in its HIV-drug counterfeiting suit, alleging they destroyed emails and supplier records at the heart of the case even after the court ordered them to turn over evidence....
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