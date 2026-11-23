NJ Panel Says Speedy Trial Clock Starts At Arrest
By Parker Quinlan ( November 23, 2026, 5:59 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court has ruled that a woman's right to a speedy trial was not violated when prosecutors waited over 17 months to indict her because she was evading law enforcement and could not be arrested....
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