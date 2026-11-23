Walgreens Sued For Breach It Hasn't Publicly Acknowledged
By Lauraann Wood ( November 23, 2026, 9:48 PM EST) -- Walgreens on Monday was slapped with federal data privacy claims by customers and pharmacy patients who say their personal information was likely compromised in a ransomware attack the pharmacy retailer hasn't publicly recognized but for which a cyber hacking group has already taken credit....
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