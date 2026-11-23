By Katryna Perera ( November 23, 2026, 7:58 PM EST) -- A California-based investment adviser to venture capital funds has agreed to pay a $300,000 fine to resolve U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that it failed to disclose that some investors in one of its private funds were subject to economic sanctions....
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