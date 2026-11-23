Bong-Maker Says Atty Fee Bid Breached Global Settlement
By Zach Dupont ( November 23, 2026, 10:39 PM EST) -- A California-based bong-maker asked a Colorado federal judge Saturday to sanction the attorneys for three smoke shops for seeking attorney fees that the bong-maker says were barred by a global settlement agreement that precluded further litigation of the case....
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