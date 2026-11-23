By Hope Patti ( November 23, 2026, 7:16 PM EST) -- An estate seeking to recover a $5 million death benefit paid out on a stranger-oriented life insurance policy to a Luxembourg-based shell company may pursue its claims in California federal court, the Ninth Circuit ruled Monday, saying the case was incorrectly dismissed for lack of personal jurisdiction....
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