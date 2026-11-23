CFTC's Prediction Market Plan Under White House Review
By Sarah Jarvis ( November 23, 2026, 9:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has submitted to the White House a final rule on its oversight of prediction markets, following an initial proposal and request for comment the agency said would help determine whether contracts listed on markets like Kalshi and Polymarket can continue to be offered under the Commodity Exchange Act....
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