Indicted Ex-Goodwin Atty Loses 'Fishing Expedition' For Docs
By Chris Villani ( November 23, 2026, 4:52 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal magistrate judge said Monday she would deny a former Goodwin Procter LLP associate's request for documents from the firm that are tied to an insider trading scheme he is alleged to have masterminded using stolen data about major transactions....
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