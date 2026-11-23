By Rachel Konieczny ( November 23, 2026, 11:16 PM EST) -- A Colorado state jury awarded a restaurant company nearly $650,000 in its lawsuit against a former managing member who was accused of using company coffers to fund his own business ventures....
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