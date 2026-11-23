By Hailey Konnath ( November 23, 2026, 11:42 PM EST) -- A group of college-athletes urged a Texas federal court to reject Stephen F. Austin State University's summary judgment bid in their case accusing the school of discriminating against female athletes, arguing that the university is asking the court to ignore "the plain text of Title IX."...
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