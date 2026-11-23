Coca-Cola Says 'Terrible' Plaintiff Can't Rep. False Ad Class
By Rae Ann Varona ( November 23, 2026, 11:58 PM EST) -- The Coca-Cola Company fought uphill Monday after a California federal judge tentatively certified classes of California Sprite and Fanta consumers in a false advertising suit over certain sodas' "100% natural flavors" label, saying a proposed class representative was a "terrible" choice because she admitted she didn't care about natural flavoring....
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