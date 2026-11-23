By Zak Kostro ( November 23, 2026, 6:31 PM EST) -- The office manager of a North Carolina-based tax-return preparation business and one of its preparers were sentenced to prison for their roles in a scheme that sought roughly $24 million in fraudulent COVID-19 tax credits, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday....
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