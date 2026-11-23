By P.J. D'Annunzio ( November 23, 2026, 7:36 PM EST) -- A pair of nursing home trusts on Monday asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to reinstate their Chapter 11 case, arguing a bankruptcy judge incorrectly determined that they were not "business trusts" capable of seeking that legal remedy....
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