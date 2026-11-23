By Ben Adlin ( November 23, 2026, 8:56 PM EST) -- Washington state's Commission on Judicial Conduct has admonished Mason County Superior Court Judge Monty D. Cobb for a comment he made from the bench about "violence from the Native American community," which the independent agency said caused shock and offense among onlookers in his courtroom....
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