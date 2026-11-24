SEC Fines Ex-Arqit CEO, Drops Merger Investigation
By Jessica Corso ( November 24, 2026, 9:01 PM EST) -- Software provider Arqit Quantum Inc. announced Tuesday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had dropped an investigation into the company a day after the agency fined its former CEO for allegedly making misleading statements about customer interest ahead of a $400 million merger with a blank check company....
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