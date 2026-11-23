By MJ Koo ( November 23, 2026, 5:51 PM EST) -- A farmworkers union asked a Washington federal judge to reconsider his ruling on U.S. Department of Labor farm wage rules, arguing he failed to address its claim that the agency unlawfully approved job contracts for foreign farmworkers offering only an hourly minimum for harvest work....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.