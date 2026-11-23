Troutman Faces ADA Claims In Ex-Atty's Heart Attack Suit
By Jack Karp ( November 23, 2026, 4:30 PM EST) -- A former Troutman Pepper Locke LLP associate has added Americans with Disabilities Act claims to his lawsuit accusing the firm of derailing his career after he took medical leave to recover from a heart attack and spoke up about senior attorneys' fraudulent billing practices....
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