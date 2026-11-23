States Sue HUD Over End To Aid For Mixed-Status Families
By Carolyn Muyskens ( November 23, 2026, 7:18 PM EST) -- A coalition of Democratic state attorneys general sued Monday to stop the federal government from ending housing assistance for families with mixed immigration status next month....
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