By Katryna Perera ( November 23, 2026, 10:03 PM EST) -- An ANI Pharmaceuticals officer, his son and his brother-in-law will collectively pay nearly $185,000 to resolve claims that they traded stock on insider information ahead of the company's 2024 announcement that it was acquiring Alimera Sciences Inc., according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission orders Monday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.