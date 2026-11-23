By Aaron Keller ( November 23, 2026, 8:45 PM EST) -- The ex-president of Josh Cellars parent W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd. effectively "got zero" from the wine brand's trademark royalties pursuant to his 20% stake in a holding entity, the company's CEO testified Monday, citing an alleged agreement to reduce the president's bonus by any value of distributions....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.