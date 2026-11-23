By Sarah Jarvis ( November 23, 2026, 9:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced Monday an award of more than $11 million to 14 whistleblowers who provided information that led to an enforcement action against "an extensive fraudulent scheme," while denying awards to six additional claimants who failed to provide documents or did not provide information significant to the underlying action, among other things....
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