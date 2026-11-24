By Ganesh Setty ( November 24, 2026, 4:45 PM EST) -- The federal government and Virginia cannot directly regulate each other under the country's system of dual sovereignty, the Fourth Circuit held, allowing Virginia to continue restricting how its localities aid federal immigration enforcement, but not how federal officers identify themselves....
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