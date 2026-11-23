By Kelcey Caulder ( November 23, 2026, 7:34 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday refused to revive a malicious prosecution case from a former Georgia Tech professor who was accused but not convicted of selling off microchips the school paid for, finding his arrest arose out of an independent investigation and not auditors' reports....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.