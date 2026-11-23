By Craig Clough ( November 23, 2026, 8:59 PM EST) -- A California federal judge signaled Monday that he is inclined to let Disney, Universal and Warner Bros. pursue their theory that Midjourney encouraged users to generate infringing images, questioning whether the court could resolve a dispute over how the AI company's public image gallery functions on the pleadings alone....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.